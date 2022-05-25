Imran Khan demands dismissal of US diplomat over ‘bad manners’
- Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's interview comes amid protests from PTI supporters calling for an early general election this year.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for the sacking of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, Donald Lu for his "sheer arrogance and bad manners". The ousted PM accused the American diplomat of threatening Pakistan's former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed as he doubled down on his claim of “foreign conspiracy” behind the regime change, Dawn reported citing Khan's interview with CNN.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman alleged that Lu had warned of “consequences” if Pakistan National Assembly fails to remove Imran through a no-confidence vote. Khan also claimed the threat triggered a chain of events that resulted in his ouster and the conspirators joining to launch their conspiracy.
"Imagine telling the ambassador of a country of 220 million people that you get rid of your Prime Minister," Imran Khan said in the 23-minute interview aired on American television show.
Referring to Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's stance on Pak-US relations, Imran Khan said, "I had a perfectly good relationship with the Trump administration. It's only when the Biden administration came, that it coincided with what was happening in Afghanistan and for some reason -- which I still don't know -- they never got in touch with me.
When CNN's Becky Anderson asked Khan if he "genuinely" believed in his foreign conspiracy theory to topple his government, the PTI chairman said that the US embassy was calling and meeting disgruntled PTI members even before the meeting between Lu and Pakistan's then-ambassador to the US.
“What were they meeting [US officials] for? They were the first ones to jump ship and they were the ones who then offered million dollars each to buy my other MNAs who jumped ship later on,” he added. "Why would the US embassy be interested in our party backbenchers?"
The former prime minister also defended his Russia visit amid the war on Ukraine, saying the visit was planned long back and all stakeholders in Pakistan were onboard.
"The military wanted Russian hardware, we wanted oil, there was a gas pipeline which was being negotiated for the past six years before my government came in ... how would I have known that the day I land in Moscow, President [Vladimir] Putin would decide to go into Ukraine?"
Khan's interview comes amid protests from PTI supporters calling for an early general election this year.
(With ANI inputs)
-
'We have to act,' : US President Joe Biden on gun restriction
President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Biden, whose lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night. Biden said, adding later, “It's time to act.” The 18-year-old gunman is dead.
-
Pak stares at instability, Shehbaz’s woes mount
New Delhi: Pakistan seems headed for long period of instability with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facing a political challenge from his ousted predecessor Imran Khan, who is heading a long protest march to Islamabad on May 25, even as the country spirals into a deeper economic crisis (the Pakistani Rupee's free fall continues), with the Pakistan Army adopting a neutral stance.
-
Texas school shooting: ‘When in God’s name…?’ Biden on gun lobby | 10 points
In a horrific mass shooting in Texas, an 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, killed 18 children and 3 adults at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, barely 10 days after the Buffalo supermarket shooting. This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. Here is what we know about the Texas school shooting: 1. The shooting began around noon.
-
Leaders take different stances on Ukraine war
What the Quad leaders said, or left unsaid, at their summit in Tokyo on Tuesday about the Ukraine crisis reflected the persisting differences within the four-nation grouping on the Russian aggression that has impacted Europe's security architecture. Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a media briefing after the summit that the situation in Ukraine had figured in the discussions on regional and global issues at the closed session of the meeting.
-
China, Russia hold air drill near Japan
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against the US' Indo-Pacific strategy and Quad alliance, which includes India, as it launched a diplomatic salvo from Beijing and deployed bomber jets along with Russian fighter aircraft over the seas near Japan. The joint drill by the two nations, the first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, came amid a meeting of leaders of the Quad block in Tokyo.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics