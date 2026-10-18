Carney says ‘serious incident’ sparked major fire at Alberta army base but offers no details

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday said a “serious incident” led to a large fire at a military base in Alberta. The base is close to Wainwright, a town roughly 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Edmonton. The Prime Minister did not provide details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured. (X/@sillyrabbitfafo)

In a post on social media, Carney said: “A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.”

The Prime Minister, however, did not provide details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

Faytuks Network – an open-source intelligence and breaking news network – shared a purported screenshot of Flightradar24 to suggest multiple air ambulances were spotted leaving the base and heading to the area.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the fire “significant and tragic,” saying it had affected many military personnel.

Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.

Smith thanked first responders and everyone supporting those affected.

According to CBC news, member of Parliament Dane Lloyd, who represents a riding west of Edmonton, said he’s heard there were “significant casualties” in the “explosion” and fire at the military base.

Canadian Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said he had spoken with Carney and the defense minister to offer support to those affected by the fire.

“Pray for Wainwright, everyone,” Poilievre said on social media. He urged people in the area to follow emergency instructions and keep roads clear for first responders.

The Municipal District of Wainwright said it has established an emergency co-ordination centre. Multiple jurisdictions are actively responding, and residents should avoid visiting the Wainwright Health Centre unless there is "a critical medical need”, it said, according to CBC news.

The fire came days before the province is set to vote on beginning a process that could lead to its seeking independence from Canada.