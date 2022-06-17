Imran Khan has 4 goats, no investment; Bushra Bibi richer than him: Report
Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, is richer than her husband, the Election Commission of Pakistan has revealed. This holds true for Nusrat Shehbaz, the first wife of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, as owning wealth worth rupees 230.29 million, she is richer than her husband.
According to the statements of assets filed for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, as cited by the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Imran Khan owns four goats worth rupees 200,000. Apart from his villa in Banigala, he possesses six properties, which also include some inherited properties, a house in Lahore's Zaman Park, around 600 acres of farmland as well as non-agricultural land. The 4 goats were registered as Imran Khan's assets when he became the prime minister in 2018.
Reports said Imran Khan owns no vehicle or property outside Pakistan, does not have any investment and has more than rupees 60 million in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518 pound sterlings in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.
The net worth of Bushra Bibi, on the other hand, is rupees 142,11 million, the report said.
Shehbaz Sharif's first wife Nusrat Shehbaz has wealth worth rupees 230.29 million and owns nine agricultural properties while Shahbaz Sharif's net worth is rupees 104.21 billion.
Bilawal Bhutto, now foreign minister of Pakistan, is another of the declared billionaires with the bulk of his wealth outside the country -- in the UAE and Dubai.
