Imran Khan says ex-Pakistan army chief Bajwa wanted to get him ‘killed’: Report

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan alleged that the country's ex- army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to have him murdered and then impose a state of emergency. Imran Khan made the allegation during an interview with a private channel in Pakistan Bol News.

The two have had a bitter relationship since Imran Khan's ouster from the post of the prime minister in April last year following a no-confidence motion. Imran Khan, who suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired bullets at him, said that he could not cover up “the crimes that General Bajwa had committed”.

General Bajwa “wanted me dead”, Imran Khan claimed in the yet to be aired interview, the report said. Earlier Imran Khan said that the retired general had had toppled his government as part of a US conspiracy, accusing the latter of playing a "double game" against his government. Imran Khan said that he committed a "big mistake" by extending the tenure of then military chief in 2019, as well.

Imran Khan is the only prime minister of Pakistan who has been ousted in a no-confidence vote in the country's parliament. He has claimed that his removal from office was a US-led conspiracy against him.

General Bajwa retired on November 29 last year after getting a three-year extension in 2019 by the then Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

