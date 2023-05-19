Home / World News / Condemn violence publicly: Pakistan president's ‘advice’ to Imran Khan

ByMallika Soni
May 19, 2023 06:15 AM IST

Imran Khan: Following Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, violent protests broke out across Pakistan.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi said that Imran Khan should publicly condemn the violence that ensued in the country on May 9 during which attacks on the government buildings and military sites were witnessed following his arrest. In an interview to Geo News, Arif Alvi said that the misceants responsible for the violence should be prosecuted.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)
Following Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, violent protests broke out across Pakistan in which thousands of workers from the former prime minister's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were detained.

Pakistan's army said that the day will be remembered as a "dark chapter" in history as PTI chief supporters stormed army installations. Earlier, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir said that "planned and orchestrated tragic incidents" of May 9 will never be allowed again at any cost.

“No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan,” Asim Munir said.

This comes as Punjab interim government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over ‘terrorists’ who attacked army installations. Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said, “30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” adding that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

imran khan pakistan
