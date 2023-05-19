Home / World News / UK announces new sanctions on Russia, including diamond ban over Ukraine war

UK announces new sanctions on Russia, including diamond ban over Ukraine war

AFP
May 19, 2023

Britain on Friday unveiled new sanctions against Russia's minerals sector, targeting imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper, and nickel in an effort to choke Moscow's ability to fund the war in Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP)
"As today's sanctions announcements demonstrate, the G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine," said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of a G7 summit in Japan.

Topics
rishi sunak united kingdom russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
rishi sunak united kingdom russia ukraine crisis
