Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan decodes 'khuddar quam'; Maryam Nawaz invokes Vajpayee

As Imran Khan was singing peans to India, Maryam Nawaz Sharif reminded him that Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost by one vote and "did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage".
Imran Khan on Friday addressed Pakistanis a day before the trust vote and urged them to take to the streets peacefully. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Imran Khan's former wife and a vociferous critic Reham Khan said Imran Khan has suddenly decided to campaign for India after realising that he would not win again. On Friday, Imran Khan address the nation and once again praised India as her termed his neighbouring country as 'khuddar quam' (very self-respecting people). This is not the first time that Imran Khan praised India. Since the political turmoil in Pakistan began, Imran Khan has changed his stance on India.

"He knows he can’t win again so decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!!" Reham Khan tweeted as Imran Khan praised India.

Stating that no superpower can dictate terms to India, Imran Khan in his Friday address said, "We and India got our independence together but Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away."

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said if Imran Khan likes India so much, he should shift there. "Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you!" Maryam tweeted.

Earlier, Imran Khan lauded India's independent foreign policy on New Delhi's decision to buy oil from Russia amid global sanctions. "I laud India today... they have always had an independent foreign policy. India is part of the Quad alliance with US... and it calls itself neutral," he had said.

Imran Khan will be facing the no-trust motion in the assembly on Saturday as the Supreme Court has termed the dissolution of the assembly unconstitutional. Imran Khan's message a day before the no-trust motion was to call for a peaceful protest against 'foreign hand' behind the conspiracy.

