Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's purported audio gets leaked: Report

Pakistani media has reported on a purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in which Bushra Bibi can be allegedly heard giving directions to Imran Khan's party's social media wing. The audio got leaked as Imran Khan addressed a rally in Islamabad's Parade ground against inflation, political destabilisation, electricity crisis in the county and the fuel price hike. Also Read | ‘IMF does not trust Pakistan due to…' : Maryam Nawaz shreds into Imran Khan

As reported by The Express Tribune, the conversation in the leaked audio allegedly took place between Bushra Bibi and Dr Arsalan Khalid, the focal person to PTI chairman on digital media.

It is not clearly known when the conversation took place and only a two-minute-long clip of the entire conversation has been leaked. The clip begins with Bushra Bibi questioning why PTI's social media has suddenly become inactive. Then she goes on to instruct how to build a narrative against party dissidents by linking them to 'foreign conspiracies' against Imran Khan.

"They will talk a lot about me and Farah. You have to link it with treason as well," Bushra Bibi purportedly said.

In the purported audio, Bushra Bibi then says the party's social media will have to take up the issue of the government not buying oil from Russia. "Now you have to ensure that this issue does not die down," she said.

People are wondering how Imran Khan has the knowledge of everything even before they come out in the open, Bushra Bibi said. "You understand, but I am only telling you these things, however, you do not need to share this issue with anyone," she said.

Bushra Bibi whom Imran Khan married in 2018, six months befor he became the prime minister, was Imran Khan's spiritual guide for long. Also known as Pinky Peerni, Bushra Bibi has been projected to be a private person, far from Pakistan's politics.

