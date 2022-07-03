Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's purported audio gets leaked: Report
Pakistani media has reported on a purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in which Bushra Bibi can be allegedly heard giving directions to Imran Khan's party's social media wing. The audio got leaked as Imran Khan addressed a rally in Islamabad's Parade ground against inflation, political destabilisation, electricity crisis in the county and the fuel price hike. Also Read | ‘IMF does not trust Pakistan due to…' : Maryam Nawaz shreds into Imran Khan
As reported by The Express Tribune, the conversation in the leaked audio allegedly took place between Bushra Bibi and Dr Arsalan Khalid, the focal person to PTI chairman on digital media.
It is not clearly known when the conversation took place and only a two-minute-long clip of the entire conversation has been leaked. The clip begins with Bushra Bibi questioning why PTI's social media has suddenly become inactive. Then she goes on to instruct how to build a narrative against party dissidents by linking them to 'foreign conspiracies' against Imran Khan.
"They will talk a lot about me and Farah. You have to link it with treason as well," Bushra Bibi purportedly said.
In the purported audio, Bushra Bibi then says the party's social media will have to take up the issue of the government not buying oil from Russia. "Now you have to ensure that this issue does not die down," she said.
People are wondering how Imran Khan has the knowledge of everything even before they come out in the open, Bushra Bibi said. "You understand, but I am only telling you these things, however, you do not need to share this issue with anyone," she said.
Bushra Bibi whom Imran Khan married in 2018, six months befor he became the prime minister, was Imran Khan's spiritual guide for long. Also known as Pinky Peerni, Bushra Bibi has been projected to be a private person, far from Pakistan's politics.
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order by a Houston judge who said clinics could resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy. The following day, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in a state of nearly 30 million people.
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
