‘IMF does not trust Pakistan due to…' : Maryam Nawaz shreds into Imran Khan
Pakistan Muslim League-N president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday shredded into former prime minister Imran Khan over the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Calling the deal between the fund and Khan as a “bad deal”, the PML-N president said that Khan took a “u-turn by breaching the clauses that the country had agreed with the global lender” and said that the IMF "does not trust Pakistan” because of “fitna” - Imran Khan.
Addressing party workers in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz further added the “coalition government had to make some decisions with a heavy heart - including increasing the prices of petroleum products - because of the wrongdoings of the former prime minister”. According to her, if Khan had “left something in the reserves, the coalition government would have provided relief to the people”.
Also read: ‘Important progress made’ says IMF official on Pakistan bailout programme talks
"Continue your support for PML-N and we will get you out of difficulties. We had to raise prices today but had to do it because of Imran Khan. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will make all-out efforts to get you out of these crises," she was quoted as saying by local daily Tribune.
Pakistan's new government - led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif - had removed the price caps with fuel prices going up by up to 70 percent in a matter of three weeks.
Meanwhile, as Imran Khan was addressing a rally simultaneously in Islamabad, he lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif's government and claimed that the nation will “not accept the imported government”. “I knew there would be anarchy that evening and people would have come face to face with the police and the rangers. The nation, the police, and the rangers are mine. I don't want to spread anarchy within my nation. I had set out just for one slogan- imported government unacceptable,” he was quoted as saying by Pakistan-based Geo TV.
Also read: Pak journo attacked after criticising army. 'Worst kind of fascism' - Imran Khan
Pakistan is staring at multiple economic challenges with foreign exchange reserves drying up fast. The Pakistani rupee is reported to be at record lows against the US dollar. The country has been in talks with the IMF to revive the country's bailout programme.
Earlier, the country had unveiled a $47 billion budget for 2022-23, aimed at tight fiscal consolidation in a bid to convince the IMF to restart the bailout payments. However, the global lender had said that additional measures were needed to bring Pakistan's budget in line.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling
The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order by a Houston judge who said clinics could resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy. The following day, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in a state of nearly 30 million people.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics