What former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wives said on ‘assassination attempt’

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wives condemned the attack on him and expressed relief that he is stable after surgery. Imran Khan is recovering in hospital after being shot in the leg on Thursday at a protest march. One person was killed and at least 10 injured in the attack on his convoy in Wazirabad in Punjab province.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imran Khan has married three times and his previous two marriages ended in divorce. He was first married to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995. He then married TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 which ended after 10 months.

Read more: ‘Will not bow down’: Imran Khan vows to continue protest march a day after attack

Jemima Goldsmith expressed relief that her former husband was stable after the assassination attempt calling Ibtesaam, the man who saved his life a "hero".

“The news we dread... Thank God he’s okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman,” Jemima Goldsmith tweeted.

His second wife Reham Khan tweeted, "Firing on PTI chairman Imran Khan & other party members is shocking & condemnable. Security for public events for all our politicians must be ensured by provincial/federal law enforcement & our agencies."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘There will be more protests’: Imran Khan's party after 'assassination attempt'

Imran Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and his condition is stable, his party leader Omar Ayub Khan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON