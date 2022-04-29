Imran Khan to write letters to CJP asking for progress on US probe
Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to write letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and President Arif Alvi to ask about the progress on investigations into a letter from United States (US) highlighting 'conspiracy' against his government, Ary News reported.
He claimed that the local traitors received money for making people slaves to their foreign handlers, however, the public has realized what is happening and is enraged and disappointed over interference in the political affairs of the country through a foreign conspiracy.
It is difficult to delay the date of a real freedom march- PTI long march towards Islamabad- as people are angered to see thieves as traitors and want immediate justice against them, Imran Khan said.
However, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the "threatening" telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy" to oust Imran Khan's government.
According to a statement issued after the meeting, the 38th NSC meeting, after reviewing the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting that took place during the former Pak PM's government.
Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr. Asad Majeed Khan briefed the meeting about the content of the diplomatic cable, reported Ary News.
"The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received and the conclusions presented by security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy," read the statement.
Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.
