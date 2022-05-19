In China, Gucci and Adidas umbrellas cost $1,644. They don't protect from rain
Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are grabbing headlines in China for selling an 11,100 yuan ($1,644) umbrella that doesn’t even stop rain. Never mind that the brands say that’s not what it was designed to do.
A hashtag on “the collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof” attracted more than 140 million views on social media site Weibo.
The post focuses on a disclaimer that the parasol doesn’t block rain, but instead should be used as shade from the sun and for fashion purposes. The product originally had been classified as an umbrella but was changed to a more ambiguous term in mandarin.
Representatives at Adidas and Gucci could not be immediately reached for comment.
Luxury brands face increased scrutiny in China amid a broader backlash on excess prompted by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, which sent related stocks plunging last year. More broadly, Western brands like Adidas have struggled in the face of growing nationalism that have prompted boycotts and preferential treatment for local companies.
Nationalism in China Has Dethroned Nike and Adidas
One Weibo user, Laotan Dianshang, quoted Xi’s equality slogan, saying that such products were not intended for “the common folk.”
Still, with its growing middle class, China remains a market few international firms can afford to alienate.
-
She wrote on 'how to murder your husband'. Then her husband was found dead
A writer who penned a piece titled "How To Murder Your Husband" is on trial in the United States for...killingnovelist Nancy Crampton Brophy'sr husband. Prosecutors say the 71-year-old writer was struggling to make payments on her mortgage, but kept up multiple life assurance policies that would pay out a total of $1.4 million in the event of hDandemise. Daniel Brophy, 63, was found dead that morning by students readying for a class.
-
Covid-19: A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
Covid-19 cases are increasing in the United States — and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions.
-
New York: 911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York. “Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, Peter Anderson, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Anderson said it's unclear who hung up on whom.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: CID interrogates 4 MPs over attacks on protesters
A team of Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department have questioned four Members of Parliament (MPs), including two former ministers, over last week's violence against protesters at two protest sites in Colombo, the country's largest city, local media has reported. According to reports, a CID team arrived at the Parliament Complex on Wednesday to interrogate--with the Speaker's permission--and record the statements of Rohitha Abeygunawardena and CB Ratnayake, both former ministers.
-
US reports 1st monkeypox case of 2022: 10 things to know
Though this is the first confirmed case in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing for the possibility of more monkeypox cases. Here are 10 things to know about monkeypox and the 1st case in the United States in 2022 1. The Massachusetts man travelled to Canada at the end of April to meet friends and returned in early May. This is the first case of monkeypox this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics