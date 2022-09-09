In Pak, UN chief's appeal to world on climate change: 'Let’s stop sleepwalking'

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan as he arrived Friday to assess damage from record floods that have killed over 1,300 people (according to the Associated Press) and left over half a million others homeless and displaced.

"I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe," Guterres said.

"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."

Guterres's trip comes less than two weeks after he appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to Pakistan. International aid is arriving, AP said today, including the first planeload of what the United States has pledged will be $30 million in assistance.

In Pakistan, the UN chief was received by deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar. He is expected to meet prime minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit. The country's Information minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, has thanked him for visiting at a time of great challenges.

Heavy rains and floods - which experts attribute to climate change - have added to cash-strapped Pakistan's woes; apart the death toll, nearly 13,000 have been injured and roads, bridges and other infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, have been destroyed.

Heritages sites have also been damaged, including Mohenjo Daro - a UNESCO World Heritage Site considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia. The heritage agency will provide $350,000 to help recover such flood-damaged sites.

