In Pics: Skygazers across UK, US and Europe watch partial solar eclipse

Skygazers across countries in the Northern Hemisphere gathered to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday. This combination of pictures shows a partial solar eclipse seen from Nantes on March 29, 2025. Skygazers across a broad swathe of the Northern Hemisphere will have a chance to see the Moon take a bite out of the Sun on March 29, 2025 when a partial solar eclipse sweeps from eastern Canada to Siberia. (AFP)

According to a PA Media report, the eclipse peaked in London at around 11am (local time) and was visible in parts of the country from between around 10am and noon.

Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, told PA Media,“There’s a really nice crowd of people, everybody’s really excited, there’s people wearing eclipse glasses, looking through the telescopes we’ve got set up. We’re loving it and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a great public atmosphere, it’s a really nice event."

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “The further north west you are in the UK the more of an eclipse you are likely to have, whereas towards the south east it’s a little bit less – but still 30%, and still a large chunk taken out of the Sun.”

People observe a partial solar eclipse with special protective glasses, in London, Saturday.(AP)

“There’s a huge amount of enthusiasm about it. As expected, the Moon started moving in front of the Sun about an hour ago; it’s got a bit under an hour to go and it’s blocking out some of the Sun,” he added.

Astronomer Imo Bell, at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said,“There’s been nothing unexpected, but that’s the cool thing, we’ve known this has been coming for a very long time. We have the technology and the understanding of space now to predict these things almost to the second.

A composite image of 7 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the partial solar eclipse seen from Castillo del Romeral, on the island of Gran Canaria. Spain.(REUTERS)

The solar eclipse was also visible in Spain, Russia, Italy, Portugal and other countries of Northern Hemisphere.

Eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth all line up. When they perfectly align for a total solar eclipse, the Moon fully blots out the Sun's disc, creating an eerie twilight here on Earth.

But that will not happen during Saturday's partial eclipse, which will instead turn the Sun into a crescent.

"The alignment is not perfect enough for the cone of shadow to touch the Earth's surface," Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie told AFP.

A partial solar eclipse rises over the Atlantic Ocean in Halifax on Saturday.(AP)

A greater spectacle is expected on August 12, 2026, when a total solar eclipse will be visible in Iceland, northern Spain and parts of Portugal.