In Wuhan, last-minute shopping and a return to normal on Lunar New Year eve
People thronged the streets of China's central city of Wuhan this week, as they made final preparations for the Lunar New Year to bring the curtain down on a year marred by the coronavirus pandemic that killed thousands.
The outbreak, which first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, prompted authorities to enforce a complete shutdown between the end of January and early April last year, as hospitals overflowed with the sick and dying.
As the Lunar New Year approached, things were nearly back to normal in Wuhan, which has been largely virus-free for months, as people scrambled to make last-minute purchases of food and decorations for family celebrations ahead of the Year of the Ox, which begins on Friday.
"I feel happy," said Song Bo, 33, who works in the auto industry. "Last year, we just stayed at home without doing anything or slept at home every day. This year, though we still need to wear masks, is much better."
Some shopkeepers were also upbeat.
Also read| Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs
"When the city was put under lockdown, there was no one on the street," said Li Hong Gang, a lantern vendor. "Now, business is recovering and I am satisfied with my sales."
The city's recovery has drawn close scrutiny, with video images of a crowded music rave in a swimming pool making global headlines in August.
But for some merchants at the city's wet markets, which sell live produce, the effects of the shutdown still linger.
Shopkeeper Wu Xiuhong said daily sales at her store selling nuts have halved this year from their usual figure of 40,000 yuan ($6,200) ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
"It's depressing," she added. "This year is too terrible. We usually have 10 staff but this year we can handle the store with only four."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Wuhan, last-minute shopping and a return to normal on Lunar New Year eve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese face-swapping app poses 'grave security threat': Taiwan's official
- After conducting an investigation of the Quyan app, a national security official said it poses "grave security threat," especially as it requires facial recognition and e-mail verification to use, Taipei Times reported on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End of 'colonial noose': New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against neckties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's call to Xi Jinping has a ripple effect: Shares across the world gain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats use unreleased videos, Trump’s own words in blaming him for riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un moves to save pandemic-ravaged economy, warns of 'powerful measures'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Overwhelm the problem': Inside Joe Biden's war on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instagram bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
- Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden seeks more foreign workers while skirting H-1B visa uproar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nations without South African variant should use AstraZeneca vaccine: CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In UK, roving teams bring coronavirus vaccine shots to homeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson targets vaccines for everyone over 50 by April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox