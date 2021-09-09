India asks Canada to ensure safety of its nationals after murder of student

India’s high commission in Ottawa has urged the Canadian government to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, particularly students, in the light of the murder of a 23-year-old in the town of Truro in Nova Scotia in the early hours of Sunday.

While local police has not confirmed the motive behind the murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri was hate-related, the local Indo-Canadian community has raised concerns in this regard. But, the Indian high commission has asked Canadian authorities to protect Indians from “racially motivated crimes”.

One person of interest was arrested and later released by Truro Police.

Following an emergency call on Sunday, police arrived at the apartment building where the deceased lived and found him with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries sustained.

India’s consulate in Toronto is in touch with his family members and has promised to provide all support in the repatriation of the mortal remains to India. “We have taken up the matter with federal and local Canadian authorities, who have assured us of quick and transparent investigations into the matter,” a statement from the Indian high commission said.

It also warned Indian nationals, especially students, “to exercise caution, avoid moving alone in desolate and lonely areas, especially at night, and report to local police any suspicious or hateful activities they may encounter”.

A candlelight vigil in memory of Katri will be held in Truro on Friday evening.