Home / World News / India sends 11,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka ahead of new year
world news

India sends 11,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka ahead of new year

Sri Lankans will celebrate Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 13 and 14.
11,000 MT of rice from India reaches Colombo on board ship Chen Glory (Photo: Twitter/India in Sri Lanka)(ANI)
11,000 MT of rice from India reaches Colombo on board ship Chen Glory (Photo: Twitter/India in Sri Lanka)(ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

A shipment of 11,000 MT of rice from India arrived here on Tuesday to help the economic crisis hit Sri Lankans celebrate the traditional national new year.

Sri Lankans will celebrate Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 13 and 14. This is one of the biggest festivals in Sri Lanka.

The shipment of rice from India reached Colombo on board ship, ahead of the New Year celebration by the people of Sri Lanka, an Indian High Commission statement said.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

"16,000 MT rice supplied under India’s multi-pronged support to Sri Lanka in the past week alone," the statement said.

Also read: Sri Lanka's main opposition party to move no-confidence motion against President Rajapaksa

These supplies, which mark the special bond between India and Sri Lanka, will continue, the Indian High Commission added.

India had recently announced a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis following a previous USD 500 billion line of credit in February. Indian credit lines to boost reserves and importation of essentials have provided a temporary lifeline to the economy.

People in the country are experiencing a shortage of essentials and long hours under power cuts.

Also read: 'Every second you protest, we lose dollars': Lankan PM's appeal to citizens

The government has just started a process to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amidst street protests throughout the island calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation for mishandling the economic crisis. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka india
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Sri Lankans Catholic priests protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

    Sri Lanka to default on external debt of $51 billion pending IMF bailout

    Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it was defaulting on all its external debt, news agency AFP reported. "It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible. The best action that can be taken is to restructure debt and avoid a hard default," Sri Lanka's central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.

  • A resident walks near a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

    Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points

    The war in Ukraine has entered its 48th day. Amid unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in Mairupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, including mass killings and rapes. Mariupol officials have said that over 10,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the news agency AP.

  • Signs reminding customers to wear protective masks at an entrance to a store.

    WHO tracks two new Omicron sub-variants: What we know about BA.4 & BA.5 so far

    While several nations are facing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases accelerated by the emergence of the more-transmissible BA.2 omicron strain, two new sub-variants of Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5 - are now under WHO. Here's what we know so far about the two new variants 1. The Omicron subvariant BA.2 now represents nearly 94% of all sequenced cases 2. The response of the variant on unvaccinated is unknown.

  • US secretary of state Antony Blinken&nbsp;

    US monitoring rise in 'rights abuses' in India, says Antony Blinken

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what hBlinkendescribed as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record. India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    India's purchase of Russian oil ‘is no violation of sanctions’, says US

    India's import of Russia oil while Moscow is under sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine 'is no violation of sanctions' given 'it is only 1-2 per cent at this time', White House press secretary Jen Psaki said late Monday. Psaki's remarks came a day after a conversation between prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden, and before a key 22 meeting between the foreign and defence ministers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out