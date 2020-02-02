e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens

Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens

On Sunday, India airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654.

world Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China.
Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China.(Reuters photo)
         

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.

“Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect,” the Indian Embassy announced here.

“This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas may note that these are no longer valid,” the announcement said.

Also read | Airlines aren’t about to succumb to the Coronavirus

“All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, as well as the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities,” it said.

On Sunday, India airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654.

Air India’s jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic. In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.

Also read | Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha port asks crew members of 7 ships not to get off

tags
top news
5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, complete historic 5-0 whitewash
5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, complete historic 5-0 whitewash
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Australian Open Final Live: Djokovic 0-4 Thiem in 3rd set
Australian Open Final Live: Djokovic 0-4 Thiem in 3rd set
Ranbir’s nagging forces Ayan to confirm Brahmastra release date
Ranbir’s nagging forces Ayan to confirm Brahmastra release date
Key things to know about Poco’s comeback phone ‘Poco X2’
Key things to know about Poco’s comeback phone ‘Poco X2’
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news