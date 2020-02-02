Coronavirus outbreak: Odisha port asks crew members of 7 ships not to get off

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:00 IST

Authorities in Odisha’s Paradip have asked crew members of seven ships from China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore not to disembark as the state has kept five people under observation amid the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus that originated in China.

The chairperson of the Paradip Port Trust, Rinkesh Roy, said they have decided not to provide shore leave to crew members of the ships that have recently sailed through China and other affected countries. They reached Paradip on January 27.

“This is a particularly bad time because of the coronavirus. So we have refused permission to the crew members to disembark. They are staying inside the ships,” Roy said on Sunday.

A second case of the new coronavirus has been detected in Kerala, the government said on Sunday, days after the first infection was reported earlier this week.

The new strain of coronavirus, which originated in Hubei province in central China late last year, has so far killed more than 300 people and infected over 14,000.

Several countries, including India, have put travel bans with airlines cancelling flights to and from China and mass evacuations of citizens.

India evacuated more than 600 people from Wuhan on Saturday and Sunday and have kept them under observation in two quarantine facilities in Delhi and Haryana’s Manesar.

At present, two ships are anchored in Paradip port while others are moored around two to five kilometres off the coast. A commercial vessel normally has between 25 to 30 crew members.

However, cargo loading and unloading are being done by stevedoring companies using cranes.

Port officials said there was no restriction on crew members of ships coming in from other countries and they can come down to the Paradip township.

“We have made an elaborate screening arrangement of crew members from other countries at Gate Number 4 with thermal screening. Anyone showing signs of cold, cough or running nose are put to screening,” said Dr Prahallad Panda, chief medical officer of the Port Trust Hospital.

Odisha’s health secretary NB Dhal has said a student from Kandhamal district studying in a Chinese medical college has been admitted at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and four others have been advised home isolation.

The health department has sent the blood and swab samples of all the five to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The Odisha government has set up a special task force to monitor the situation and set up special isolation wards in major hospitals.