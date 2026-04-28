India-linked opioid supply chain hit by US sanctions for fuelling fentanyl trade

The United States has rolled out sweeping sanctions against a global drug supply network with links to India, targeting individuals and entities accused of supplying precursor chemicals used by the Sinaloa Cartel to produce synthetic opioids.

India-based suppliers have been placed at the centre of the crackdown on a global synthetic opioid network, with the Treasury naming Gujarat-based operator Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria and associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi for facilitating shipments of key fentanyl precursors, often mislabelled as “safe chemicals”, to Mexico and Guatemala.(Representative Image/AFP)

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India-based suppliers have been placed at the centre of the crackdown on a global synthetic opioid network, with the US Treasury department naming Gujarat-based operator Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria and associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi for facilitating shipments of key fentanyl precursors, often mislabelled as “safe chemicals”, to Mexico and Guatemala.

The US has sanctioned 23 individuals and entities linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, showing both India’s role both as a source of precursor chemicals and as an enforcement partner in disrupting the illicit trade, according to the press release by US Treasury Department.

More details on the drug network

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the network spans multiple countries, enabling cartels to source precursor chemicals, often from Asia, to manufacture drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine that are trafficked into the United States.

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{{^usCountry}} The action targets the entire supply chain, from chemical manufacturers and brokers to cartel-linked traffickers, accused of facilitating the production and distribution of synthetic opioids that ultimately reach US streets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action targets the entire supply chain, from chemical manufacturers and brokers to cartel-linked traffickers, accused of facilitating the production and distribution of synthetic opioids that ultimately reach US streets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Salim Dola, Dawood's close aide and drug lord, deported to India India-based pharmaceutical chemicals supplier {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India has emerged as a key node in this network, particularly in the supply of precursor chemicals used to manufacture synthetic opioids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has emerged as a key node in this network, particularly in the supply of precursor chemicals used to manufacture synthetic opioids. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the US Treasury, India-based pharmaceutical chemicals supplier Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria, along with associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi, played a central role in facilitating shipments of fentanyl precursors such as N-Boc-4-Piperidone to Mexico and Guatemala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the US Treasury, India-based pharmaceutical chemicals supplier Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria, along with associate Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi, played a central role in facilitating shipments of fentanyl precursors such as N-Boc-4-Piperidone to Mexico and Guatemala. {{/usCountry}}

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These shipments were often mislabeled as “safe chemicals” to evade detection.

The duo operated through companies including SR Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Agrat Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Indian authorities arrested both individuals in March 2025, marking a critical point of cooperation between Indian and US law enforcement agencies in dismantling the network.

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India-based supply chains too

India-linked chemical supply chains have also come under scrutiny, with US authorities naming foreign brokers who sourced key fentanyl precursors from Indian companies.

Jaime Augusto Barrientos Camaz, a Guatemala-based broker, procured chemicals from India-based firms including Agrat Chemicals and SR Chemicals, routing at least 116 kg of N-Boc-4-Piperidone through his Guatemala City business over two months.

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Separately, Mexico-based broker Maria Viridiana Rugerio Arriaga was identified as purchasing precursor chemicals from India and supplying them to drug producers to manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamine.

US Embassy's reaction on India-US collaboration in dismantling the network

Reacting to the development, the US Embassy India highlighted India’s role in the crackdown, saying in a post on X: “The United States deeply appreciates our partnership with Indian law enforcement, which was instrumental in disrupting key elements of this criminal network distributing precursor chemicals to cartels that manufacture and traffic illegal drugs into the United States.”

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The move points to Washington’s intensified crackdown on illicit drug networks across Asia, while also highlighting India’s role as a key enforcement partner in efforts to disrupt the global opioid trade.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanjali Narayan ...Read More Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. She reports on breaking developments, writes in-depth explainers, and works on feature stories that examine the political, social, and cultural dimensions of both global and domestic affairs. Her work focuses on clarity, context, and making complex events accessible to a wide audience. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment. She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places. Read Less

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