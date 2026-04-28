MUMBAI: A Borivali court on Monday extended the police custody of actress Jiya Jacob till April 30 in connection with the alleged drug overdose deaths of two MBA students at a music concert at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East. NESCO concert drugs case: Jiya Jacob’s custody extended till April 30

The extension came after the Vanrai Police Station informed the court that Jacob, and her live-in partner were allegedly linked to a drug trafficking network that used students to circulate party drugs while routing the proceeds through controlled accounts.

Jacob was produced before the metropolitan magistrate in Borivali as her earlier remand ended. Police sought additional custody to probe financial transactions, including ₹14.95 lakh credited to her account, which they suspect to be proceeds of drug sales. The court granted custody till April 30.

The case relates to the deaths of two MBA students, allegedly due to ecstasy overdose at a techno concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre on April 11.

Investigators told the court that Jacob had longstanding links with an alleged drug supplier, Mark alias Mahesh Khemlani, who is currently absconding, and has been associated with the cartel since 2012. Police alleged that Khemlani provided Jacob’s payment scanner to other accused, Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal, and Ayush Sahitya, who then transferred money to Jacob’s account.

The police said that Anand Patel transferred ₹64,000, Vineet Gerelani ₹22,500, Shubh Agarwal ₹1,66,400, and Ayush Sahitya ₹1,84,600 through the scanner to Jacob’s account. Police have also recovered chats between Jacob and Sahitya, supporting the allegations.

Police informed the court they need to further question Jacob to trace the source of the drugs, identify the supply chain, and ascertain the whereabouts of Khemlani.