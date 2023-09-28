Indian American Cancer Physician Kamal Menghrajani among 15 White House Fellows of 2023

Kamal Menghrajani, an Indian-American cancer physician, is among 15 “remarkably gifted, passionate, and accomplished” individuals chosen to the 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows. Indian-American cancer physician Kamal Menghrajani (Twitter/Kamal Menghrajani)

Menghrajani is placed at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. She treats patients with leukaemia.

She will spend a year working with senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking administration officials.

Menghrajani, who is from New York, is the lone Indian American among 15 “remarkably gifted, passionate, and accomplished” individuals chosen to the 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows, the White House said in a statement on September 20.

"President Biden announced my appointment as a White House Fellow. As the first oncologist ever selected, I'm excited to lead, serve, and innovate for our patients in this new role with the Cancer Moonshot and Health Outcomes teams @WHOSTP," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), after the recent White House announcement.

Menghrajani will work with the Cancer Moonshot and Health Outcomes teams at the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President, she said in a post on her LinkedIn profile.

While on faculty at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, she conducted cancer research focused on early diagnosis and prevention, and has spearheaded health equity efforts for vulnerable populations in global contexts, including Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Uganda, the statement said.

"Congratulations Dr. @KamalMe, a former attending on MSK's #leukemia service, on being named a @WHFellow supporting the #CancerMoonshot!" the cancer center posted on X on September 22.

As an entrepreneur, Menghrajani has co-founded startups to address unmet needs in cancer treatment and deploy AI for rapid cancer diagnosis. She helped grow the non-profit Nourish International, which engages student leaders as social entrepreneurs in international development work, it said.

Founded in 1964, the White House Fellows programme offers exceptional young leaders first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the Federal government.

Fellows spend a year working with senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking administration officials and leave the Administration equipped to serve as better leaders in their communities.