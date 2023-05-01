Home / World News / Indian American murdered 3 teens over doorbell prank, says he was extremely mad and drunk

Indian American murdered 3 teens over doorbell prank, says he was extremely mad and drunk

ByPaurush Omar
May 01, 2023 02:44 PM IST

According to reports, Chandra became angry after one of the boys allegedly flashed his buttocks at him before running away

A California man has been found guilty of murdering three teenagers after they played a prank on him by ringing his doorbell and running away. Anurag Chandra was convicted of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of murder on April 28th. The 42-year-old man claimed he had drunk 12 beers before becoming "extremely, extremely mad" and chasing the teenagers, who were driving, in his car.

Anurag Chandra was convicted of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of murder on April 28th.

This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag Chandra, 42 of Corona, Ca., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A jury found Chandra guilty Friday, April 28, 2023, in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020.(AP)

Chandra admitted to driving at speeds of up to 99 miles per hour moments before he ran their Toyota Prius off the road, which crashed into a tree, killing three of the boys. Another three boys were injured in the incident that took place in Temescal Valley in 2020.

According to reports, Chandra became angry after one of the boys allegedly flashed his buttocks at him before running away. He previously claimed he had chased the teens because he was worried about his family's safety. After the crash, Chandra fled the scene, claiming he did not think anyone was injured.

The victims, Daniel Hawkins, Drake Ruiz, and Jacob Ivascu, all aged 16, died from their injuries. The driver, who was 18, survived, along with two 13-year-old passengers. The boys had dared one of them to play "ding dong ditch," a game that involves ringing a house doorbell before running away.

