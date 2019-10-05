e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Indian fugitive charged after extradition to UK

Vyas, 35, who lost legal bids in India to block his extradition, is the fourth individual and third Indian citizen to be extradited from India to the UK since the 1992 India-UK extradition treaty.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:04 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
London Labour MP Stella Creasy and several other citizen groups were demanding the extradition.
London Labour MP Stella Creasy and several other citizen groups were demanding the extradition. (Instagram/Stella Creasy)
         

Aman Vyas, an Indian student in London who assaulted some women and killed one of them in 2009 and later fled to India, was extradited to the United Kingdom on Friday and was soon charged by Scotland Yard with the rape and murder of the woman.

Vyas, 35, who lost legal bids in India to block his extradition, is the fourth individual and third Indian citizen to be extradited from India to the UK since the 1992 India-UK extradition treaty. His extradition was the subject of a campaign over the years by Labour MP Stella Creasy.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Aman Vyas, 35 (19.08.84) arrived at Heathrow Airport on Friday, 4 October. On his arrival, he was charged with the murder and rape of Michelle Samaraweera who died after being attacked in Walthamstow on 30 May 2009”.

“Vyas was also charged with the following offences relating to three other women: one count of attempted murder; five counts of assault; seven counts of rape; one count of possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place; one count of possession of an offensive weapon; and one count of sexual assault”.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at locations across Walthamstow in north-east London between March 24, 2009 and May 30, 2009. Vyas is due to appear in custody at the Uxbridge Magistrates Court later on Saturday.

According to the Delhi high court’s judgement that cleared his extradition in July, investigation in the UK revealed that Vyas first entered the country on November 7, 2004 on a work permit. He left the country at some stage and re-entered on November 16, 2007 on a student visa.

The UK’s extradition request to India mentioned four attacks in 2009 within a kilometer of each other off Markethouse Road in Walthamstow: on March 24, April 22, April 29 and May 30. It added that all victims were women aged between 32 and 59 years, and were violently and sexually assaulted.

On July 1, 2009, Vyas purchased a one-way ticket from London to New Delhi.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to London for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in April 2018, Creasy, who is MP for Walthamstow, expressed frustration over the delay in Vyas’ extradition from India in a question to the then Prime Minister Theresa May in the House of Commons. May responded she had raised the issue during her meeting with Modi.

Previous extraditions from India since the 1992 treaty are: Maninder Pal Singh Kohli (Indian citizen), on July 29, 2007, for the rape and murder of British teenager Hannah Foster; Somaia Ketan Surendra (Kenyan citizen), on July 8, 2009, in a cheating case; and Kulwinder Singh Uppal (Indian citizen), on November 14, 2013, in kidnapping and false imprisonment case.

There are several ongoing cases in UK courts to extradite individuals to India, including those of businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and alleged cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla. The only Indian to be extradited so far from the UK to India is Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was wanted in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, extradited in October 2016.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 14:04 IST

tags
top news
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News