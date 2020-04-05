e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Indian-origin Lisa Nandy appointed UK shadow foreign secretary

Indian-origin Lisa Nandy appointed UK shadow foreign secretary

Lisa Nandy is MP from Wigan and replaces Emily Thornberry, who was in the role in former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

world Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:02 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
File photo of Lisa Nandy who has been appointed UK shadow foreign secretary
File photo of Lisa Nandy who has been appointed UK shadow foreign secretary(AFP File Photo )
         

Indian-origin Lisa Nandy, who lost in the Labour leadership contest to Keir Starmer, was on Sunday appointed shadow foreign secretary as the new party leader put together his shadow cabinet to monitor the work of the Boris Johnson government.

Nandy, 40, is MP from Wigan. She replaces Emily Thornberry, who was in the role in former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. The composition of Starmer’s team is seen as reflecting a purge of Corbyn’s followers.

Starmer said the shadow cabinet will respond to developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the so-called C-19 Committee are: Starmer, leader of the opposition; Angela Rayner, deputy leader; Anneliese Dodds, shadow chancellor; Nandy, shadow foreign secretary; Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary; Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster; and Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary.

Starmer said: “We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet”.

“We will be a responsible opposition that supports the Government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”

tags
top news
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
PM Modi joins country, lights lamp to mark fight against coronavirus
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
‘Not proud’: Nehra recalls when he was seen ‘hurling abuses’ at Dhoni
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
Holding diya in hand, PM’s mother responds to lights-out call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
9pm 9mins: Akshay, Kangana light diyas in response to PM Modi’s call
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news