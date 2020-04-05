Indian-origin Lisa Nandy appointed UK shadow foreign secretary

world

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:02 IST

Indian-origin Lisa Nandy, who lost in the Labour leadership contest to Keir Starmer, was on Sunday appointed shadow foreign secretary as the new party leader put together his shadow cabinet to monitor the work of the Boris Johnson government.

Nandy, 40, is MP from Wigan. She replaces Emily Thornberry, who was in the role in former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. The composition of Starmer’s team is seen as reflecting a purge of Corbyn’s followers.

Starmer said the shadow cabinet will respond to developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the so-called C-19 Committee are: Starmer, leader of the opposition; Angela Rayner, deputy leader; Anneliese Dodds, shadow chancellor; Nandy, shadow foreign secretary; Nick Thomas-Symonds, shadow home secretary; Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster; and Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary.

Starmer said: “We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet”.

“We will be a responsible opposition that supports the Government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”