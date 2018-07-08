Indian-origin man charged for Canada bus crash that killed 16 people

A 29-year-old Indo-Canadian truck driver, Jaskirat Sidhu, has been arrested and charged in one of the most widely covered news events in Canada this year.

Sixteen members of a youth ice hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, had died and 13 others were injured when their bus collided with a truck driven by Sidhu on April 6. The accident set off days of nationwide mourning, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending the memorial service for the dead.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said investigators from its Major Crime Unit arrested Sidhu from his home in Calgary in the western province of Alberta. The apprehension was “without incident”.

He has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. “These are serious criminal code charges. In order to lay these charges we required evidence of a motor vehicle being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public,” the RCMP statement noted.