Indian-origin woman convicted of robbery in London

Three people, including an Indian-origin woman, have been convicted following a robbery at a commercial premises in Lambeth, South London, in August last year.

Harpreet Kaur, 28, from Hounslow was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court on Friday of false imprisonment and possession of articles to commit fraud.

Her accomplices, Monica Pashias, 42, and Tyrone Waugh, 40 had previously pleaded guilty to robbery.

All three are due to be sentenced on September 19, Scotland Yard said in a statement, recalling that the police were called in to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises at St George’s Wharf shortly before midday on August 2, 2018.

Officers attended and were informed that the thieves had stolen a laser hair removal machine and accessories, and had locked a member of the staff inside the store.

Kaur and Pashias were arrested on August 14, while Waugh was arrested on August 31, the statement added.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 23:22 IST