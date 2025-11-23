Indian-origin man among Canada’s 25 most wanted criminals arrested

Canadian police announced on Saturday the arrest of 24-year-old Nicholas Singh, who was listed among the country’s 25 most wanted criminals. Graphic released by the Bolo Program announcing the arrest of Nicholas Singh by Toronto Police. (Bolo Program)

According to a release from Toronto Police, the suspect was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Breach of Parole by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or ROPE squad and was on the Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program’s 25 Most Wanted list.

Singh was arrested in Toronto around 11.20pm on Friday after officers spotted him in a vehicle. Police alleged that officers also located a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition.

According to the Bolo Program, Singh was wanted for “being unlawfully at large.” He was serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for robbery and firearm-related charges when he went on the run on May 31, 2024. Singh was slapped with six firearm-related charges after his arrest on Friday night.

The Bolo Program’s “core goal” is to use communication technologies and channels to support police services in their efforts about Canada’s most wanted, so citizens can be on the lookout for the listed fugitives.

The current most wanted list includes two other alleged criminals of Indian-origin. Gurkirat Singh, 26, is wanted by the Delta Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a child on September 12, 2024. In a release in August this year, Delta Police said Gurkirat Singh was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual interference of a person under 16 years old and described him as 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, though he may have altered his appearance.

Also listed is Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur in December 2022. The victim, resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, was shot multiple times at the Petro-Canada gas station where she worked around 9 pm on December 3, 2022, and pronounced deceased at the spot.

In a release in April last year, Peel Regional Ppolice or PRP’s Homicide Bureau said the arrest warrant had been issued for the then 31-year-old Dhaliwal, for the offence of First Degree Murder. “Dharam Dhaliwal intentionally went missing in September 2022 but investigation has revealed that this was part of a plan in the murder of Pawanpreet Kaur,” the release had added.

Dhaliwal was described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a tattoo on his left hand. Police warned “he should be considered armed and dangerous” and added that if observed, “do not approach and call police immediately.”

Two of his family members were arrested on April 18, 2023, in Moncton, New Brunswick. They were identified as 25-year-old Pritpal Dhaliwal, and 50-year-old Amarjit Dhaliwal. They were charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact. The Bolo listing said, “Investigators stress that anyone assisting Dhaliwal in evading arrest will face the same charges.”

Meanwhile, Satinderjeet Singh, better known as gangster Goldy Brar, who was included in the list last year, does not figure in the latest, though he still remains at large. Brar is wanted in connection with the murder of entertainer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.