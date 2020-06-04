e-paper
Indonesia reports 585 new coronavirus infections, 23 deaths

Indonesia reported 585 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 28,818.

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Jakarta
Medical staff takes a swab sample from a worker to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia June 3, 2020.
Medical staff takes a swab sample from a worker to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia June 3, 2020.(Reuters photo)
         

Indonesia reported 585 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 28,818.

There were 23 new deaths, with coronavirus fatalities now at 1,721 since the outbreak started, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.

There are 8,892 people who have recovered and more than 251,000 have been tested.

