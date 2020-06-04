Indonesia reports 585 new coronavirus infections, 23 deaths

world

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:51 IST

Indonesia reported 585 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 28,818.

There were 23 new deaths, with coronavirus fatalities now at 1,721 since the outbreak started, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.

There are 8,892 people who have recovered and more than 251,000 have been tested.