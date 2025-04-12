Infosys, TCS among LinkedIn’s top 50 companies in US, Alphabet ranks 1st; And all are hiring!
In fact, the top 5 of the list represent a powerful group of tech, finance, defense, and professional services organizations.
LinkedIn has released the ninth edition of its annual top Companies list, which features the 50 top firms in the United States to build a career. This list is based entirely on LinkedIn data, and companies are evaluated based on how employees are developing, learning new skills, and advancing within the organization.
And here’s the kicker – all 50 companies are currently hiring!
Topping the list is Alphabet, Google's parent company, followed by Amazon, Wells Fargo, Northrop Grumman, and PwC.
Top 50 best US companies, as per LinkedIn
1. Alphabet (Google)
2. Amazon
3. Wells Fargo
4. Northrop Grumman
5. PwC
6. Capital One
7- AT&T
8. JPMorgan Chase
9. EY
10. Walmart
11. Bank of America,
12. UnitedHealth Group
13. Verizon
14. Oracle
15. CVS Health
16. General Motors
17. Procter & GambleNanotechnology, Materials Technology.
18. ZF Group
19. Accenture
20. Infosys
21. Fidelity Investments
22. Roche
23. Apple
24. Eli Lilly and Company
25. Siemens
26. Comcast
27. ServiceNow
28. IBM
29. Tata Consultancy Services
30. Lockheed Martin
31. Continental
32. Morgan Stanley
33. Honeywell
34. Caterpillar Inc.
35. Nokia
36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
37. Kaiser Permanente
38. Edwards Lifesciences
39. The Walt Disney Company
40. Adobe
41. Abbott
42. Regeneron
43. Moderna
44. NVIDIA
45. State Street
46. Kearney
47. State Farm
49. John Deere
50. IKEA
Whether you're considering a career pivot, planning a return to the workforce, or simply looking to grow where you are, this list can be a valuable resource.
According to the LinkedIn list, Google displays its commitment to employee development by going “the extra mile to retain and grow its talent pipeline”.
“The tech giant invests heavily in leadership and development through programs like Google School for Leaders, which offers tailored courses and coaching for managers across all levels, and education reimbursement that enables employees to continue their degrees without a financial burden,” LinkedIn said.