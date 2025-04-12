Infosys, TCS among LinkedIn’s top 50 companies in US, Alphabet ranks 1st; And all are hiring!

LinkedIn has released the ninth edition of its annual top Companies list, which features the 50 top firms in the United States to build a career. This list is based entirely on LinkedIn data, and companies are evaluated based on how employees are developing, learning new skills, and advancing within the organization. LinkedIn’s top 50 U.S. companies to work for in 2025(REUTERS/Representative)

And here’s the kicker – all 50 companies are currently hiring!

Topping the list is Alphabet, Google's parent company, followed by Amazon, Wells Fargo, Northrop Grumman, and PwC.

Top 50 best US companies, as per LinkedIn

1. Alphabet (Google)

2. Amazon

3. Wells Fargo

4. Northrop Grumman

5. PwC

6. Capital One

7- AT&T

8. JPMorgan Chase

9. EY

10. Walmart

11. Bank of America,

12. UnitedHealth Group

13. Verizon

14. Oracle

15. CVS Health

16. General Motors

17. Procter & Gamble

18. ZF Group

19. Accenture

20. Infosys

21. Fidelity Investments

22. Roche

23. Apple

24. Eli Lilly and Company

25. Siemens

26. Comcast

27. ServiceNow

28. IBM

29. Tata Consultancy Services

30. Lockheed Martin

31. Continental

32. Morgan Stanley

33. Honeywell

34. Caterpillar Inc.

35. Nokia

36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

37. Kaiser Permanente

38. Edwards Lifesciences

39. The Walt Disney Company

40. Adobe

41. Abbott

42. Regeneron

43. Moderna

44. NVIDIA

45. State Street

46. Kearney

47. State Farm

49. John Deere

50. IKEA

Whether you're considering a career pivot, planning a return to the workforce, or simply looking to grow where you are, this list can be a valuable resource.

According to the LinkedIn list, Google displays its commitment to employee development by going “the extra mile to retain and grow its talent pipeline”.

“The tech giant invests heavily in leadership and development through programs like Google School for Leaders, which offers tailored courses and coaching for managers across all levels, and education reimbursement that enables employees to continue their degrees without a financial burden,” LinkedIn said.