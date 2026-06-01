Inside the riots, loots and violence that marred Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebrations in Paris

Clashes, violence and looting marred Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebrations in France on Saturday evening as the team beat English Premier League champions Arsenal to secure their second consecutive title.

In the riots amid the celebrations in Paris, cars and rental bikes' stands were reportedly set on fire, shops were looted, and some storefronts were destroyed.(AP/X)

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The PSG vs Arsenal final match in Budapest went beyond extra time to a penalty shootout, a nail-biting affair that saw the French team cement its place in European football.

The PSG fans were marching to the Champ de Mars, an open space near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to celebrate the Champions League victory. However, the party was partially overshadowed by street violence, leaving one person dead and more than 200 injured, the French interior ministry said.

🇫🇷 Yesterday, Near Parc des Princes: multiple fires breaking out. Police charging to let firefighters work.



This isn’t “joyful celebration”.

This is third-world chaos imported into France.



Failed multiculturalism has turned every football win into a war zone.… https://t.co/RMPsjEssDv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence as "unspeakable". He said that while PSG were an "immense pride" for the country, France was "fed up" with the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence as "unspeakable". He said that while PSG were an "immense pride" for the country, France was "fed up" with the violence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He vowed strict action against those responsible for the riots, saying, "We will be ruthless with those who have been caught." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He vowed strict action against those responsible for the riots, saying, "We will be ruthless with those who have been caught." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similar violence had erupted during last year's celebrations as well, when PSG won its first Champions League title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar violence had erupted during last year's celebrations as well, when PSG won its first Champions League title. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though the French police were better prepared this year, with over 22,000 security personnel deployed across the country for the final match between PSG and Arsenal, clashes still tainted Paris Saint-Germain's victory. What happened at PSG victory celebrations? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the French police were better prepared this year, with over 22,000 security personnel deployed across the country for the final match between PSG and Arsenal, clashes still tainted Paris Saint-Germain's victory. What happened at PSG victory celebrations? {{/usCountry}}

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Match screening at PSG stadium: Around 4,000 to 5,000 supporters had gathered at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium in Paris for the screening of the home team's final match with Arsenal. During the game itself, a bakery and a restaurant were damaged near the stadium, and projectiles were also thrown at police officers, AFP reported. A police spokesperson also stated that around 150 people tried to "enter (the stadium) through one of the gates", but police pushed them back. Clashes erupted between PSG supporters and fans near the stadium. While fireworks were being thrown at them, officers were prompted to respond with tear gas.

Cars on fire, shops looted: The chaos was not confined to the area in and around the Parc des Princes stadium. It spread across Paris and other French cities. Cars and rental bikes' stands were reportedly set on fire, shops were looted, and some storefronts were destroyed. Authorities also reported stabbing and other attacks, according to AFP. Interior minister Laurent Nunez said that looting took place in around 15 cities across the country. He added that some public buildings were also vandalised in provincial towns such as Orleans. Authorities said that police were not specifically targeted in the riots in most places. However, one police station in central Paris witnessed brief clashes. Further, a bus shelter was destroyed near the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris, injuring one police officer.

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1 dead, over 200 injured: One man riding his motorbike around the Paris ring road during the celebrations died, with nearly 180 law enforcement officers and 219 'participants' injured. Eight of the injured persons were reportedly in critical condition.

Nearly 900 arrested: Interior minister Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France Inter that authorities have arrested more than 890 people in connection with the riots that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over the weekend.

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A 2025 flashback: Last year, when Paris Saint-Germain won their first Champions League title, supporters ransacked the shops on the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris and on other streets, AFP reported. Around 5,400 officers were deployed across the French capital, and 491 of the 563 arrests were made there. Law enforcement authorities took 307 people in custody, of whom 202 were in Paris.

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Higher security this year: After last year's celebrations turned into riots, around 22,000 police personnel were deployed across France for PSG's final game this year, including 8,000 officers in Paris. Interior minister Laurent Nunez, who is also a former chief of the Paris police, oversaw the massive security operations and said that the violence was systematically addressed. "The situation was, overall, under control," he was quoted as saying. Before the match had even concluded, police said 2,216 people had been stopped, 45 were arrested, of whom 13 were taken into custody. Additionally, 89 people were fined. Authorities also seized two dozen flares and about 100 fireworks.

Champs-Elysee town hall demands ban: The town hall for the Paris district that also includes the Champs-Elysee condemned the chaos and called for a ban on such gatherings. In a statement, the town hall said, the "Champs-Elysees avenue and its surroundings ceased to be a place of celebration and became an arena of urban guerrilla warfare."

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Politicians, football fans slam riots: Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire played down the violence, saying such incidents were not new. He told BFM TV that most people celebrated with family and friends. Gregoire also blamed the rioters, slamming "the obsession of these troublemakers who come to cause trouble and show themselves on social media." Meanwhile, far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen took to X and said that only in France "does a football club's victory spark riots. Valerie Pecresse, head of the greater Paris council from the Republicans party, slammed the "brainless thugs who allow themselves to destroy everything, tarnishing the image of Paris and France!" Hard-left France Unbowed's spokesperson said the way Saturday's event was managed and organised by the country's government was not satisfactory.

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PSG victory parade again: On Sunday, a celebratory parade for Paris Saint-Germain players took place once again, but in a calmer fashion. A red, white and blue carpet was laid out in Paris, with tens of thousands of flag-waving fans flooding the streets again to see the team parade from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to the Champ-de-Mars plaza in the shadow of the iconic Eiffel Tower. President Emmanuel Macron had received the champions before they returned to their Parc des Princes stadium to meet with over 40,000 fans, bringing the festivities to an end. Ahead of the parade, municipal workers on Sunday morning rushed to clear the streets of Paris of broken glass, wrecked bus shelters, trash cans, and charred cars and bikes. Interior minister Laurent Nunez also said that "strongarm" security was in place for Sunday's celebrations, with some 6,000 personnel on duty across the French capital.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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