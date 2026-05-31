PSG outclass Arsenal on penalties to win Champions League for second year in a row

Paris Saint-Germain claimed back-to-back Champions League triumphs with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday in Budapest, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missing from the spot. PSG outclass Arsenal on penalties to win Champions League (AFP)

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first in Paris against Barcelona.

Luis Enrique's side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

PSG's first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is an era of dominance and dynasty-building.

Also Read: Arsenal vs PSG Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2026: Check our coverage here Luis Enrique rebuilt the team swiftly and efficiently, removing the club's superstars and building a cohesive and committed attacking side, capable of shredding opposition with terrifying pace.

It was the Spaniard's third Champions League triumph, making him one of only five coaches to complete a hat-trick -- the first coming with Barcelona in 2015.

For a while it looked unlikely as Kai Havertz powered Arsenal ahead after six minutes but Ousmane Dembele's penalty midway through the second half took a tight game to extra time and ultimately penalties.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber was fit after a groin injury but his rust from over two months out led Arteta to deploy Cristhian Mosquera out of position at right-back.

The coach also opted for Havertz in attack over Viktor Gyokeres, and for an hour it seemed like his calls would pay off.

Luis Enrique selected 10 of the side which demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in last year's final as PSG finally lifted the trophy they so badly craved.

In Arsenal's only prior final German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off in the opening stages as they were defeated by Barcelona in Paris in 2006.

They got off to a far better start at the Puskas Arena, with Lehmann's compatriot Havertz firing the Gunners ahead after just six minutes.

Havertz, who scored the winning goal in Chelsea's 2021 Champions League final victory, could not believe his luck after Marquinhos's attempted clearance hit Leandro Trossard and bounced into his path.

The forward galloped into open space behind PSG's defence and towards Matvey Safonov's goal. Havertz had a tight angle to overcome but rifled a strike into the roof of the net.

It was the worst possible start for PSG against a miserly Arsenal side who had conceded just six goals on the run to the final.

Their disciplined defending kept the Parisians at bay with consummate ease, as Luis Enrique's side controlled the ball but could not break through Arsenal's defensive bastion.

Gabriel Magalhaes made an excellent last-ditch challenge to pick Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's pocket. The dynamic Georgian has been the tournament's best player but in the first half was not allowed room to breathe.

The French champions appealed for a penalty when Bukayo Saka bungled an attempted clearance and the ball hit both his arms, but referee Daniel Siebert was unmoved.

Fighting back PSG were reduced to frustrated pot-shots from distance and after the break moved the ball quicker to try and destabilise Arsenal's rearguard.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saved from Achraf Hakimi's bouncing free-kick before Kvaratskhelia finally had his say. After the winger's slick one-two with Dembele, Mosquera bundled him down in the box with a clumsy foul.

Dembele sent Raya the wrong way with a low penalty to level, with PSG fans igniting several flares in celebration. It was their 45th goal of the competition, matching the all-time record.

PSG almost set a new one when Kvaratskhelia hurtled down the left but teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly deflected his shot against the post.

Substitute Bradley Barcola fired a fine chance wide on the break before extra time, as the French side threatened frequently, a tiring Arsenal suddenly giving them too much space.

The Gunners pleaded for a penalty of their own when substitute Noni Madueke went down under pressure from Nuno Mendes, but it would have been harsh on the PSG defender whom the winger was pulling.

To a shoot-out it went, with PSG confident after already claiming three trophies on penalties this season, and winning their last five. They also took the first spot kick, and at the end in front of their own supporters.

Arsenal blinked first, with Ebereche Eze firing wide but Raya then saved from PSG's Mendes. Declan Rice drilled home to level at 2-2.

After Lucas Beraldo put the Ligue 1 winners 4-3 up, Arsenal defender Gabriel was left with the fifth kick for his side and lashed it high over the crossbar to hand PSG the trophy.