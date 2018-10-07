Interpol officer being probed on suspicion of violating law, says China

The disciplinary organ of China’s ruling Communist Party says the head of Interpol, a senior Chinese official, is under investigation on suspicion of unspecified legal violations.

The party’s watchdog for graft and political disloyalty said on its website late Sunday that Meng Hongwei, China’s vice minister of public security, is “suspected of violating the law and is currently under the monitoring and investigation” of China’s new anti-corruption body, the National Supervision Commission.

Interpol, which is based in Lyon, said Saturday it made a formal request to China for information about Meng.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 22:41 IST