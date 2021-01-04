e-paper
Iran acknowledges it seized South Korean-flagged oil tanker

Iran acknowledges it seized South Korean-flagged oil tanker

The report on Monday alleged that the MT Hankuk Chemi had been stopped by Iranian authorities over alleged “oil pollution” in the Persian Gulf and the strait.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:36 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Dubai
Iran did not acknowledge the vessel’s location.
Iran did not acknowledge the vessel’s location.(REUTERS)
         

Iranian state television has acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The semiofficial Fars news agency said Iran's Revolutionary Guard's naval forces seized the ship.

The semiofficial Fars news agency said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s naval forces seized the ship.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off the port of Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the UAE. The ship’s owners could not be immediately reached for comment.

