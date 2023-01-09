Home / World News / Iran sentences three more to death over anti-hijab protests, tally rises to 17

Iran sentences three more to death over anti-hijab protests, tally rises to 17

world news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: With this the total number of people sentenced to death in connection with the protests rose to 17.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Iran sentenced three more people to death accused of killing three members of the security forces amid nationwide anti-hijab protests, the judiciary said. Iran has witnessed massive demonstrations since the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year. Mahsa Amini was arrested by country's morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code- for not wearing her hijab properly.

Watch: Rishi Sunak refuses to answer this question 3 times amid strikes in UK

With this the total number of people sentenced to death in connection with the protests rose to 17. Four of those convicted have been executed and two others are on death row after their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court, AFP reported.

Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were sentenced to death on charges of waging "war against God", the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported as per news agency AFP.

Read more: Flooding in California bracing for ‘relentless parade of cyclones’: Top updates

The report added that two others have been handed prison terms for the incident that led to the deaths of three security force members in Isfahan on November 16. Although, all the sentences can be appealed, it said.

Earlier, Iran executed Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini for killing a paramilitary force member in November. Two other men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, were also executed in December after being convicted of attacks on security forces amid protests.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out