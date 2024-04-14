Iran attack on Israel ‘a prelude to World War 3', Columbian President blames US: See world leaders reaction

Tensions in the Middle East have flared dramatically after Iran launched a direct military attack on Israel. World leaders and the United Nations have jointly condemned Iran's strikes on Israel, late Saturday, warning that the attack could further destabilise the entire region. Colombian President, on the other hand, has squarely blamed US policies for fueling the tension. This bold accusation has prompted reactions from leaders around the globe, each weighing in on the implications of this attack. Here are some of the main reactions so far: Demonstrators wave Iran's flag and Palestinian flags as they gather in front of the British Embassy in Tehran on April 14, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel. Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed early April 14, 2024 that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP

Iran attack on Israel: World leaders react

Israel seeks US support

In his earlier statement issued right after Iran launched multiple-front attacks via suicide drones and missiles, Netanyahu said that in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. He further stressed that the country is ready to fight in any situation, whether offensive or defensive. “Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.”

Appreciating the support from its allies, Netanyahu further said, “We appreciate the U.S. standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries. We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination.”

‘conflict between Iran and Israel’ and US ‘must stay away’

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack targeted "certain targets". “Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded.” warning the US to stay away, it added, “However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

US President Joe Biden reacts on Iran-Israel conflict

US President Joe Biden, who cut short his weekend beach getaway to return to the White House following news of the attack, promised "ironclad" support for Israel after holding an urgent meeting with top security officials. The President reportedly spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden official X handle updated the information.

European Union on Iran launching attack on Israel

The European Union's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, described the strikes as "an unparalleled escalation and a serious threat to regional security" in a statement on X.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro blames US

The Colombian President raised concern about escalating tensions and the potential for broader conflict, criticising U.S. support seen as contributing to global instability. “It was predictable; we're now in the prelude to World War III precisely when humanity should rebuild its economy towards the rapid goal of decarbonization. The support of the U.S., in practice, for a genocide, has ignited the world. Everyone knows how wars start, no one knows how they end. If only the people of Israel were high enough, like their ancestors, to stop the madness of their ruler. The United Nations must meet urgently and must immediately commit to peace.”

Argentina's President Javier Milei

President Javier Milei expressed solidarity and unwavering commitment to the State of Israel after attacks by Iran. “The Republic of Argentina recognizes the right of State-Nations to defend themselves and strongly supports the State of Israel in the defense of its sovereignty, in particular against regimes that promote terror and seek the destruction of western civilization."