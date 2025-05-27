Iran calls for joint efforts with Pakistan against Israel: ‘Stop Zionist regime’s Gaza crimes’

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday urged Muslim unity and called for coordinated action between Iran and Pakistan in the face of what he described as the "Zionist regime's crimes" in Gaza. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran.(REUTERS)

In a series of posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, Khamenei said that “effective, joint efforts by Iran and Pakistan are necessary to stop the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza,” positioning the Palestinian cause as a central concern for the Islamic world.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's X post.

"Effective, joint efforts by Iran and Pakistan are necessary to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza. Pakistan’s stance on the Palestinian issue has been very commendable. While there have always been inducements for Islamic countries to establish ties with the Zionist regime, Pakistan has never been influenced by those inducements," Khamenei wrote.

"Relations between Iran and Pakistan have always been warm and brotherly. Pakistan’s commendable stance during Saddam’s imposed war on Iran is a clear example of these brotherly relations," he further said about Iran-Pakistan relations.

Also Read | Donald Trump could make announcement on Iran nuclear deal in ‘next two days’

Calling the Palestinian issue the most important issue in the Islamic world, Khamenei said Pakistan has never been influenced by the inducements from global powers on its stance.

The Iranian leader also called for Muslim unity to confront Israel and said, "At a time when the warmongers in the world have numerous motives for creating conflicts and wars, the only way to ensure the security of the Islamic Ummah is the unity of Muslim nations." The comments come amid renewed tensions in Gaza.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran, talks about India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his willingness to hold peace talks with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, terrorism, water and trade.

Also Read | Iran says it could survive if US nuclear talks end without deal

Sharif made the remarks in Tehran, where he arrived on the second leg of his four-nation tour.

The Prime Minister flew from Turkiye to the Iranian capital, where President Masoud Pezeshkian received him at the Saadabad Palace. Sharif received a guard of honour and held talks with President Pezeshkian.