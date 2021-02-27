IND USA
"You can't act with impunity. Be careful," Biden told reporters while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.(Reuters file photo)
Iran 'can't act with impunity,' Biden says after US air strike

The United States carried out air strikes authorized by Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday, in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:12 AM IST

President Joe Biden said Iran cannot act with impunity and warned Iran to "be careful" when asked what message he was sending the country with the US air strikes in Syria.

"You can't act with impunity. Be careful," Biden told reporters while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.

The United States carried out air strikes authorized by Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday, in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

Asked about the trajectory of the relationship between the US and Pakistan under President Joe Biden, Price said Pakistan has an “important role to play” in bringing peace to Afghanistan.(HT_PRINT)
world news

United States welcomes Indo-Pak ceasefire pact

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The United States welcomed the India-Pakistan joint statement – released on Thursday — committing to a ceasefire along the LoC with Ned Price, spokesperson of the state department, saying: “We encourage continued efforts to improve communication between the two sides and to reduce tensions and violence along the Line of Control.”
Saudi officials have said Khashoggi’s killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials.(AFP Photo)
world news

US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The central conclusion of the report was widely expected given that intelligence officials were said to have reached it soon after the brutal Oct. 2, 2018, murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power.
The Feb. 1 military takeover in Myanmar shocked the international community and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the military coup and refuse to recognize the military regime and ask its leaders to respect the free and fair elections in November won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.
REGN-COV2 is a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, two monoclonal antibodies which is given to a patient via a drip, the EMA said.(via AP)
world news

EU medicines regulator approves Regeneron Covid-19 therapy

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Regeneron's synthetic antibody treatment was used to treat former US President Donald Trump after he contracted coronavirus last year.
In a 44,000-person trial, the vaccine overall was 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe cases of Covid-19 compared with a placebo.(AP)
world news

FDA advisory panel to review J&J Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:09 PM IST
After it receives the recommendation, the FDA is likely to authorize the vaccine for emergency use within a day or so, making it the third available in the United States, and the only one that requires just one shot.
Bank of America said in December it would extend pandemic benefits for employees who need child- or adult-care services.(REUTERS)
world news

Bank of America gives paid time off for US staff to get Covid-19 vaccines

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Staff at Bank of America will have the option to use two half days, for up to four hours each, for vaccination appointments this year.
The administration also will encourage businesses to advocate for the benefits of masks and vaccines. (Representative Image)(Samir Jana/HT File)
world news

Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The White House will partner with the US Chamber of Commerce; leaders of the Black, Latino and Asian business community; the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers on the efforts, White House adviser Andy Slavitt announced in a briefing.
The conversation between the two strategic partners will be overshadowed by the expected release of US intelligence findings.(AP)
world news

Biden team looking to stop Saudi arms deals that help it attack others

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it has severe human rights concerns.
J&J’s progress is being watched by experts as its vaccine has the potential to make mass vaccination campaigns much easier.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which Covid-19 shots are best?

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • If cleared for emergency use, the J&J vaccine would offer a one-dose option that could help speed vaccinations.
A man holds a portrait of late Vichar Ratanapakdee, a 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand, who was violently shoved to the ground in a deadly attack in San Francisco.(AP)
world news

US justice department pledges to probe, as attacks on Asian Americans increase

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:56 PM IST
While verbal harassment has made up more than 70 per cent of the incidents, more than 8 per cent involved physical assaults.
The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar. In picture - Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.(HT Photo)
world news

Nepal cabinet recommends President to call meeting of reinstated Lower House

ANI, Kathmandu, Nepal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
The meeting comes after the Nepal Supreme Court had reinstated the House of Representatives (HoR) and directed the government to summon a session of the country's Lower House of Parliament within 13 days.
Even with the addition of the COVAX vaccines, CARICOM will only be able to cover about 20% of its needs, the group said. Some members have also been trying to broker deals through the African Union’s Medical Supplies Platform. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
In a statement issued late Thursday, CARICOM said it was “dissatisfied and deeply concerned about the inequitable access to vaccines” it was facing.
This file image grab taken from Kurdistan 24 TV channel on February 19 shows damage following a rocket attack two days ago targeting a military complex inside the Arbil airport that hosts foreign troops deployed as part of a US-led coalition. (AFP file)
world news

US conducts first military operation under Biden, hits Iran-backed groups in Syria

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The US had not released any casualty figures or estimates. But a war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, has said 22 members of the militant groups were killed and the toll could climb because some of the others had suffered severe injuries.
The severe weather forced Sanderson Farms Inc. to euthanize 545,000 baby chicks at hatcheries in the state.(AFP / File Photo)
world news

Half a million US chicks euthanised after storm hits Texas

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • While it’s unclear how many chicken producers experienced losses, even small percentage changes in supply can move the market, and prices have already been gaining.
