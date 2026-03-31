Iran destroys US radar jet at Saudi airbase. Could it impact American forces' ability to spot Tehran threat?

After Iran destroyed a US Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft on the ground at an airbase in Saudi Arabia recently during the ongoing war in West Asia , experts cited in a report warned that it could hamper Washington’s forces’ ability to spot incoming threats from Tehran at a distance.

At least 12 US soldiers were injured in the attack, Reuters reported. A US Air Force tanker aircraft was also damaged, according to sources quoted by CNN.

The loss of the AWACS is “a serious blow to (US) surveillance capabilities,” Cedric Leighton, a former US Air Force colonel who has flown on the aircraft, told CNN, adding that it could potentially impact the ability to control combat aircraft or protect them from engagements of hostile aircraft and missile systems.

What is the AWACS radar system? The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) is a radar-equipped aerial platform designed to detect, track, and identify aircraft, ships, and missiles at long ranges. It acts as a flying command centre for surveillance, battle management, and controlling fighter aircraft, notably the Boeing E-3 Sentry

AWACS enables airborne monitoring of up to 120,000 square miles of battlespace from the ground to the stratosphere, and it has been a vital component of US fighting forces for decades.

A Centre for a New American Security report cited by CNN described the AWACS as the “quarterback” of the battlefield, “nimbly providing critical situational awareness and real-time coordination that turns individual sorties into a dominant force.”

The report also termed AWACS “an indispensable asset for US military operations today and for the foreseeable future.”

The Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft Analysts see the US fleet of 17 E-3s as a major advantage for Washington, as they exponentially increase the time to detect threats.

“In the current conflict, an E-3 might see an incoming Iranian Shahed drone launched 200 miles away about 85 minutes sooner than ground-based radar,” Peter Layton, a former Royal Australian Air Force officer, was quoted by CNN as saying.

The AWACS can move quickly to new crisis areas due to their mobility and present a harder target for adversaries than fixed ground-based radars.

Are Boeing E-3 Sentry and AWACS different? Not really. The E-3 Sentry is a specific aircraft model, while AWACS is the functional designation for its radar and command capability. The E-3 is a Boeing 707 airframe fitted with a rotodome, acting as a flying command centre; "AWACS" is often used synonymously to describe its role.

The E-3 aircraft is a powerful airborne command post and surveillance platform. It can track around 600 targets at one time, from other aircraft to missiles to large drones, even down to tanks on the battlefield.

Personnel aboard the E-3 can pass that info down to commanders in theatre, to ships at sea or back to the Pentagon in real time. Meanwhile, controllers aboard the AWACS can direct interceptor fighter jets to incoming threats or send attack aircraft to support ground troops under fire.