e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops

Iran dismisses US efforts for UN sanctions as currency drops

The rial has lost more than 30 per cent of its value to the dollar since June as sweeping US sanctions on Iran continue to crush its ability to sell oil globally.

world Updated: Sep 21, 2020 06:24 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Tehran
Iran’s currency dropped to 272,500 to the US dollar at money exchange shops across Tehran.
Iran’s currency dropped to 272,500 to the US dollar at money exchange shops across Tehran.(AP)
         

Iran’s president dismissed US efforts to restore all UN sanctions on the country as mounting economic pressure from Washington pushed the local currency down to its lowest level ever on Sunday.

Iran’s currency dropped to 272,500 to the US dollar at money exchange shops across Tehran.

The rial has lost more than 30 per cent of its value to the dollar since June as sweeping US sanctions on Iran continue to crush its ability to sell oil globally.

Iran’s currency was at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which was signed by the Obama administration but which the Trump administration pulled the US out of.

Also read: US move on UN Iran sanctions faces pushback

As the currency plummeted, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani slammed the Trump administration’s declaration Saturday that all UN sanctions against Iran have been reimposed because Tehran is not complying with the nuclear deal.

“If America uses its bullying ... and does something in practice, it will have to face our decisive response,” Rouhani said in a Cabinet meeting Sunday.

Rouhani said that, if the deal’s remaining signatories fully carry out their obligations under the agreement, Iran will walk back its steps away from the deal.

For Iran, being able to sell oil remains its most important concern.

The US move to reimpose sanctions has been rejected as illegal by most of the rest of the world and sets the stage for an ugly showdown at the world body ahead of its annual General Assembly this week.

Even before the US declaration, other Security Council members had vowed to ignore it.

They say the US lost legal standing to invoke snapback sanctions when President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and began reimposing US sanctions on Iran.

France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement Sunday reiterating that they contest the legal basis of the Trump administration’s bid to activate the “snapback” sanctions mechanism because the United States withdrew from the nuclear accord.

The statement said “it follows that any decision or action taken on the basis of this procedure ... are without effect in law.” The three countries stressed they remain determined to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran.

Also read: France, UK, Germany reject US call to return Iran sanctions

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday welcomed the US sanctions efforts.

He called on France, Britain and Germany to withdraw their opposition and support a “rigorous implementation of the sanctions.” Israel views Iran as its greatest threat, and has hailed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the snapback sanctions have only happened in “the fantastical world” of the Trump administration. He said the US stands on the wrong side of history.

“They are attempting to make everyone believe it, but nobody is buying it except for themselves,” Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press briefing on Sunday.

“It is a television show whose sole presenter, viewers and those cheering it on are Mr. Pompeo himself and a handful of others,” the spokesman said, referring to the US secretary of state.

The White House plans to issue an executive order on Monday spelling out how the US will enforce the restored sanctions, and the State and Treasury departments are expected to outline how foreign individuals and businesses will be penalized for violations.

Tensions are running high between Iran and the US, particularly since a US strike in January killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a ballistic missile strike on Iraqi bases housing American troops.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What we need to know today
Covid-19: What we need to know today
IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh; India-China military talks today
IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh; India-China military talks today
Political economy of the opposition to agri reforms
Political economy of the opposition to agri reforms
Mayank Agarwal’s knock in vain, Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
Mayank Agarwal’s knock in vain, Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar today
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar today
Twitter’s photo preview problem reignites AI bias concern
Twitter’s photo preview problem reignites AI bias concern
As criticism pours in, ICMR denies it hid data
As criticism pours in, ICMR denies it hid data
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In