Israel ‘launches missile attacks’ on Iran's Isfahan; Tehran grounds flights: Reports | Latest updates

Israel launched missile attacks on Iran's Isfahan on early Friday morning, April 19, less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, according to US officials. ABC and CBS News reported the strikes early Friday Mideast time, quoting US officials. There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon. Israeli soldiers at an Iron Dome anti-missile battery site near the Gaza border in southern Israel on April 17, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Iran, however, said it shot down several drones and that there had been “no missile attack for now” on the country after explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan. Follow Live Updates on Iran-Israel news

The BBC reported that explosions were reported in Isfahan, about four hours drive or 350km south of Iran's capital Tehran. Isfahan is home to a major military air base and several Iranian nuclear sites are in the province- including the city of Natanz, a center piece of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, the BBC added.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel's military did not respond to a request for comment. However, tensions have remained high in the days since the early Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.

