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Iran lists reasons why US negotiations are failing after Trump's ceasefire move: ‘World sees your hypocritical rhetoric’

Iran pointed out to mainly three reasons for obstacles to the negotiations: Breach of commitments, blockade and threats.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 03:45 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday listed a bunch of reasons why negotiations with the US have still not succeeded. In a post on X, the Iranian leader blamed the ongoing naval blockade of Iranian ports by the US and said that the world could see how the US's claims and actions do not match.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

He pointed out to mainly three reasons for obstacles to the negotiations: Breach of commitments, blockade and threats. “World sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions,” Pezeshkian wrote on X, asserting that Iran was never against dialogue and agreement. Follow live updates on Iran-US war here.

Negotiations between the US and Iran, expected to take place in Pakistan this week, were put on hold after US President Donald Trump announced that he was extending the ceasefire due to expire on Wednesday. The President said that he was giving time to Iran to come up with a unified proposal after a request to him by Pakistan, the lead negotiator in talks.

However, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations has reportedly said the country had “received some sign” the US was ready to lift the blockade. “As soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiations will take place in Islamabad,” Amir-Saeid Iravani was cited as saying by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news site, according to a Reuters report.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Iran lists reasons why US negotiations are failing after Trump's ceasefire move: ‘World sees your hypocritical rhetoric’
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