Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Iran partially reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel

AFP |
Jun 26, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Iran reopened the airspace over the country's east following a ceasefire with Israel that ended 12 days of fighting.

Iran on Wednesday reopened the airspace over the country's east, state media reported, following a ceasefire with Israel that ended 12 days of fighting.

Mashhad airport, which Israel said it had struck during the war, was among the airports that reopened.(Pixabay)
Mashhad airport, which Israel said it had struck during the war, was among the airports that reopened.(Pixabay)

Iran had closed its skies since June 13 after Israel launched a major bombing campaign that prompted Iran to retaliate with waves of missile strikes.

A ceasefire between the two came into effect on Tuesday.

"The airspace over the eastern half of the country has been reopened to international overflights as well as domestic and international flights solely with origin or destination in airports located in eastern Iran," transport ministry spokesman Majid Akhavan said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He added that Mashhad airport, which Israel said it had struck during the war, was among the airports that reopened.

Other reopened airports include Chabahar, Zahedan and Jask.

Domestic and international flights in other parts of Iran, including the capital Tehran, "are not permitted until further notice", Akhavan noted.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran partially reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On