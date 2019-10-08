e-paper
Iran ready to talk with Saudis if they stop ‘killing people’ says foreign minister Zarif

Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country would be willing to sit down to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh had to stop “killing people”.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:04 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Geneva
Iran and Saudi Arabia are arch rivals in Gulf region. A series of bitter talks were triggered between two nations after the Drone attack on Saudi Aramco.
Iran and Saudi Arabia are arch rivals in Gulf region. A series of bitter talks were triggered between two nations after the Drone attack on Saudi Aramco.(Reuters Photo)
         

Iran’s foreign minister was quoted on Tuesday as signalling his country would be willing to sit down to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh had to stop “killing people”.

“In a situation where the Saudis would like to negotiate with Iran, if they pursue regional issues at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic along with them,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the official IRIB news agency.

Shi’ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia are arch foes in the Gulf region, backing different sides in the Yemen and Syrian conflicts.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 20:03 IST

