Iran reopens central and western airspace after ceasefire with Israel: What does this mean for international flights?

Iran has reopened its airspace over central and western parts of the country to international overflights, the Roads and Urban Development Ministry announced on Saturday. The decision follows a ceasefire with Israel that brought a 12-day conflict to a halt earlier this week. According to an AFP report, the move was approved by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) after comprehensive safety and security assessments were completed by relevant authorities. Following a ceasefire with Israel, Iran has reopened its central and western airspace to international overflights.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Iran reopens central, eastern airspace after conflict with Israel

International transit flights can now journey through the reopened central and western corridors. However, flights to and from Iranian airports in the northern, southern, and western regions, including major hubs like Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, remain suspended until further notice.

The CAO, in a separate statement, added that the country’s airspace in these areas will stay closed until 14:00 local time (10.30 GMT).

The announcement came after Wednesday’s reopening of Iran’s eastern airspace for domestic and international flights, including overflights. Mashhad Airport, one of the sites allegedly targeted during the Israeli offensive, was now operational again, along with Chabahar Airport in the southeast.

Spokesperson for the Roads and Urban Development ministry, Majid Akhavan, had noted that the eastern half of the country was fully open for flights, adding that it included transit flights and operations involving airports located in the region.

Iranian airspace was closed during the conflict

According to Xinhua, Iran had entirely closed its skies on June 13. This was after a wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran and other locations, prompting retaliatory missile launches. With the closure, several air routes across the Middle East were severely affected.

The ceasefire was announced on Tuesday, after which Iranian authorities began to start their air travel operations and chose to open overflight corridors first, which is essential for international transit routes connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The government has warned potential travelers and residents not to go to airports in the restricted zones and to seek as much further information from official announcements regarding the status of regional air travel, the reports added.

The airspace reopening would ease the pressure on world air routes that, by nature, act as corridors for long-haul flights linking European and Asian airlines.

FAQs

What airspace is currently open in Iran?

Iran has reopened its eastern, central, and western airspace for international overflights. However, flights to and from northern, southern, and western airports remain suspended.

Why did Iran close its airspace?

Iran shut its skies on June 13 following a series of Israeli airstrikes, which led to a 12-day conflict between the two countries.

Are Iranian airports open now?

Some eastern airports, like Mashhad and Chabahar, are operational again. Airports in Tehran and other western and southern regions remain closed for now.

When will Iran fully reopen its skies?

Flights in restricted regions are expected to resume gradually. As of now, closures remain in place until at least Sunday 14:00 local time (10:30 GMT), pending further updates.