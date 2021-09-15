Home / World News / Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

  • Tehran has remained a critic of the Taliban and has routinely urged the formation of a government representing all Afghan groups.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.

The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

Tehran has remained a critic of the Taliban and has routinely urged the formation of a government representing all Afghan groups.

Iran and Afghanistan share some 945 kilometers, (580 miles) of borders. Reportedly, Iran hosts some 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans live in the country over the past four decades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran afghanistan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.