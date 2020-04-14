e-paper
Iran says coronavirus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Health ministry spokesman said that 98 deaths from the Covid-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,683.

world Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
Due to the coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes, life has changed dramatically on Tehran's main highways, in the narrow corridors of its historical Grand Bazaar and in the public spaces under portraits of its leaders.
Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the Covid-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4,683.

“Unfortunately, we lost 98 of our compatriots infected with the disease... but after a month of waiting, this is the first day that the death toll has been double figures,” he told a televised news conference.

