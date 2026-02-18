Iran signals progress in US talks after Strait of Hormuz military drill | 10 key points

Iran and the US reached an understanding on the main “guiding principles” during talks aimed at resolving their long-running nuclear dispute, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday, cautioning that an agreement was not imminent. This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows boats manoeuvering around a tanker vessel during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. (AFP)

Iran said it would return with detailed proposals to help close the remaining gaps between the two sides, but cautioned that there were still many details to be worked out, according to a Bloomberg report.

The indirect discussions involved US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, alongside Araqchi, and were mediated by Oman.

On Monday, Iran conducted a military drill in the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial international waterway through which Gulf Arab states export much of their oil.

