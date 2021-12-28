e-paper
Home / World News / Iran to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from US philanthropists in three weeks

Some 150,000 shots of the vaccine will be sent to Iran “in collaboration with a group of philanthropists in the United States,” Iran’s Red Crescent Society director, Karim Hemmati, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:34 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country
Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country( REUTERS)
         

Iran’s Red Crescent Society said it’ll take delivery of a batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE within three weeks.

Some 150,000 shots of the vaccine will be sent to Iran “in collaboration with a group of philanthropists in the United States,” the organization’s director, Karim Hemmati, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. It didn’t provide further details.

In an earlier statement, Hemmati said his organization was in talks for 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country.

Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
