Iran War Hits Europe With an Energy Shock It Can’t Afford to Absorb

An energy shock from the war in the Middle East is set to deliver a punishing blow to Europe’s economy, in a bitter twist for a region that had been hoping to accelerate growth this year after a long stretch of stagnation that angered voters across the continent. FILE PHOTO: Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. (REUTERS)

Policymakers are scrambling to provide relief, but their options are more limited than during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago. Government debt and borrowing costs were lower then, and European households and businesses had money from pandemic stimulus programs.

Today, borrowing costs are surging across the continent, and government debt in the U.K. and France is at or near the highest share of GDP in at least six decades.

“We don’t have any more money,” Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau told broadcaster RTL on Wednesday.

Rising energy costs threaten to accelerate deindustrialization as energy-intensive industries such as chemical makers close factories and shift production to China or the U.S.

Already, the rise in oil and gas prices during the first 10 days of the conflict cost European taxpayers an additional three billion euros, equivalent to about $3.4 billion, in fossil-fuel imports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

“The first tangible effect we are seeing is on the logistics side: Transport costs have risen,” said Gerhard Freitag, a plant manager for Claas, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery based in western Germany. The company has hedged its energy contracts, meaning that any higher prices will only arrive with a delay, Freitag said. It took steps to curb energy costs at its main factory after the 2022 energy crisis, such as lowering the temperature for some processes and introducing LED lighting.

The bigger concern, said Claas CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr, is the increasing pressure on farmers. Rising input costs, from diesel to fertilizer following the conflict with Iran, are hitting already tight margins. “This squeeze on farm profitability could ultimately drive food prices higher,” Mohr said.

In Germany’s east, a spokesman for chemical manufacturer SKW Piesteritz said, “The situation is and remains tense.”

The company is facing sharp price increases for the natural gas that it uses as a raw material to make fertilizer, its primary product. “These price jumps are threatening if the prices for the main raw material cannot be passed on to customers via product prices,” said the spokesman, Markus Bosch.

“Ultimately, we face alarming inflation for the entire economy and society.”

Swiss chocolate company Lindt last week lowered its guidance for this year, in part because of the conflict in the Middle East. Germany’s Volkswagen said the war adds to geopolitical risks and could hit lucrative sales of its luxury brands such as Porsche and Audi.